Elkmont teen faces life in prison

An Alabama teenager has been convicted of killing five family members, including three young siblings, when he was 14 years old.

A jury deliberated for two hours Thursday before finding now 18-year-old Mason Sisk, guilty of multiple counts of capital murder for the 2019 slayings, local media reported.

All five were shot in the head at their home in Elkmont. The youngest, Colson, was just 6 months old.

Sisk faces life in prison because of his age at the time of the killings. The Limestone County district attorney said he was pleased with Thursday’s verdict.

The slayings rocked the quiet community of Elkmont, a tiny town of 500 residents just northwest of Huntsville. He’ll be sentenced July 25.