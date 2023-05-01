© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Elkmont teen faces life in prison

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
An Alabama teenager has been convicted of killing five family members, including three young siblings, when he was 14 years old.

A jury deliberated for two hours Thursday before finding now 18-year-old Mason Sisk, guilty of multiple counts of capital murder for the 2019 slayings, local media reported.

All five were shot in the head at their home in Elkmont. The youngest, Colson, was just 6 months old.

Sisk faces life in prison because of his age at the time of the killings. The Limestone County district attorney said he was pleased with Thursday’s verdict.

The slayings rocked the quiet community of Elkmont, a tiny town of 500 residents just northwest of Huntsville. He’ll be sentenced July 25.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
