© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer to speak at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
AFLCIO-Sec-Treas-Fred-Redmond.jpg
Photo courtesy of AFL-CIO

The Secretary-Treasurer of the International AFL-CIO Fred Redmond will be the guest speaker at Alabama State University on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Fred Redmond is the first African-American to hold this position and is the second in command for the House of Labor.

Organizer, Professor and Chair of the Department of History and Political Science, Dr. Derryn Moten says the event is set on International Labor Day.

Moten says Redmond will talk about the role unions played in civil rights, spotlighting, the Brother of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids. Former ASU President Dr. William H. Harris studied A. Phillip Randolph and wrote a book called, "Keeping the Faith: A. Phillip Randolph, Milton H. Harris, and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, 1935-37."

The free event will take place at 11 a.m. at Ralph Abernathy Auditorium.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan