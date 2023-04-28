AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer to speak at ASU

The Secretary-Treasurer of the International AFL-CIO Fred Redmond will be the guest speaker at Alabama State University on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Fred Redmond is the first African-American to hold this position and is the second in command for the House of Labor.

Organizer, Professor and Chair of the Department of History and Political Science, Dr. Derryn Moten says the event is set on International Labor Day.

Moten says Redmond will talk about the role unions played in civil rights, spotlighting, the Brother of Sleeping Car Porters and Maids. Former ASU President Dr. William H. Harris studied A. Phillip Randolph and wrote a book called, "Keeping the Faith: A. Phillip Randolph, Milton H. Harris, and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, 1935-37."

The free event will take place at 11 a.m. at Ralph Abernathy Auditorium.