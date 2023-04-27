© 2023 WVAS
Clean Debt Limit Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
US Capital Building
inhauscreative/Getty Images
http://dieterspears.com/istock/links/button_election.jpg

Wednesday, the White House and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hosted a joint press conference about health coverage and access.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid about 21 million Americans would be impacted under Congressional Republicans proposal.

WVAS News spoke exclusively with Steve Benjamin, Senior advisor to the president and director of Public Engagement at the White House.

Benjamin said President Biden will continue to demand a clean debt limit vote just like every modern president before him.

Benjamin said on the issue of public policy there will be a time and place for debate in the budget but not to hold the debt limit hostage.

