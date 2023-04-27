Chester Higgins, Jr. speaks at ASU

The National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African American Culture at Alabama State University hosted famed New York Times photojournalist, author Chester Higgins, Jr.

The award winning photographer and Alabama native talked about his latest book called, "The Sacred Nile" a story about the beginnings of African spirituality. Higgins' career spans more than 40 years that include work in magazines like, Look, Life, Newsweek, Ebony.

The event took place yesterday at 5:30 p.m. in the Montgomery Interpretive Center, 1521 Harris Way. It is free and open to the public.