© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama lawmakers propose education vouchers

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Republican lawmakers in Alabama are proposing giving parents thousands of dollars in publicly funded education vouchers.

The vouchers would pay for private school or homeschooling expenses. The Alabama Senate Education Policy Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on the Parental Rights in Children’s Education, or Price Act.

The bill, would give parents up to $6,900 per child through education savings accounts to pay for education expenses such as tuition.

The Legislative Services Agency estimated that it could cost the education budget more than 500 million dollars if 5% of eligible public school students participated.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan