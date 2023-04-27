Alabama lawmakers propose education vouchers

Republican lawmakers in Alabama are proposing giving parents thousands of dollars in publicly funded education vouchers.

The vouchers would pay for private school or homeschooling expenses. The Alabama Senate Education Policy Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on the Parental Rights in Children’s Education, or Price Act.

The bill, would give parents up to $6,900 per child through education savings accounts to pay for education expenses such as tuition.

The Legislative Services Agency estimated that it could cost the education budget more than 500 million dollars if 5% of eligible public school students participated.