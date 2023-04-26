© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

WVAS celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
WVAS hosted a live “Jazz Jam” on the campus of Alabama State University with musicians like the iconic Fred Wesley, Coleman Wilson and ASU’s Jazz Instructor Ike Bell.

The trio was joined by an impromptu soloist Imani Armstrong, a sophomore majoring in performance. ASU’s Jazz Instructor Ike Bell says he along with the other members were blown away by the young vocalist.

The program was organized in part by WVAS Program director Milton Shirdan.

The concert took place at ASU’s Student Center Amphitheatre.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
