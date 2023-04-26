WVAS celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

WVAS hosted a live “Jazz Jam” on the campus of Alabama State University with musicians like the iconic Fred Wesley, Coleman Wilson and ASU’s Jazz Instructor Ike Bell.

The trio was joined by an impromptu soloist Imani Armstrong, a sophomore majoring in performance. ASU’s Jazz Instructor Ike Bell says he along with the other members were blown away by the young vocalist.

The program was organized in part by WVAS Program director Milton Shirdan.

The concert took place at ASU’s Student Center Amphitheatre.