First Gen Graduating Senior Luncheon

Alabama State University Trio Program hosted its annual First Gen Senior Luncheon Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff received several recognitions and participated in a pinning ceremony.

The guest speaker, School Improvement Specialist, Metro Regional Education Service Agency and ASU Foundation Board Member, ASU Alumni Dr. Wislene John-Guiney encouraged students to push ahead and give back.

In 2018, Dr. Guiney was inducted into ASU’s 50 under 50 Alumni Recognition program.