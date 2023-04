Antonio Givhan with Black Men United, a nonprofit group in Montgomery will be hosting a Chat and Chew on conflict resolution.

The free event will feature guest speaker Travis Jones. He will speak on the theme "Peace is not the absence of conflict but the ability to cope with it."

The Chat and Chew will take place on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Kershaw YMCA in Montgomery.