Alabama State University Health Services Center will be hosting its vaccination drive on Saturday, April 22, 2023 on campus.

ASU’s event is part of the Nationwide Day of Vaccinations.

Vaccines and other health resources will be available.

Organizers invite the public to participate, free food, t-shirts, games and prizes will be provided.

The vaccination event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.