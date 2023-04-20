WVAS hosts Jazz Jam

WVAS-FM, the “Voice of Alabama State University”, will host a “Jazz Jam” on Tuesday,

April 25 th , from 12 noon until 2 p.m. ASU talent will join with area musicians at the Hardy Student Center Amphitheatre for a lunchtime celebration of “Jazz Appreciation Month”.

“We’re so pleased that ASU’s own Ike Bell of the acclaimed Mighty Marching Hornets Band will be able to join us,” states Milton Shirdan, WVAS Program Director. “ Fred Wesley is traveling from Birmingham to take part, and we expect many others to jump in on the fun. And if you cannot attend in person, the celebration will be broadcast “live” on WVAS 90.7FM.”

Jazz Appreciation Month (fondly known as "JAM") was created at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in 2001 to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary heritage and history of jazz during the entire month of April. JAM is intended to stimulate and encourage people of all ages to participate in jazz - to study the music, attend concerts, listen to jazz on radio and recordings, read books about jazz, and more.

WVAS 90.7 FM is a member-supported public radio station licensed to, and located on the campus of Alabama State University in historic Montgomery, Ala. The station’s programming may be heard locally at 90.7FM home or automobile radios. It may also be heard globally, via the worldwide web, courtesy of the station's internet stream at www.wvasfm.org Apps such as TuneIn Radio also provide access to the station’s signal.

The event is free and open to the public. More details are available at www.wvasfm.org

or 334-229-4708.