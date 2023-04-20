© 2023 WVAS
Shooting in Dadeville

By Melanie Hogan
Published April 20, 2023
State police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama where four young people were killed in the shooting, another 32 were injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have created an online tip line for videos and photos.

As of Tuesday morning, officials had released little information about the investigation.

The melee rocked the sleepy town of about 3,200 people. Families were planning funerals instead of graduation celebrations for the two high school seniors.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday to remember those killed.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus said it is time for the state to address gun violence.

