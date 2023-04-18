© 2023 WVAS
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Youth Crime Prevention

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
oronde mitchell.jpg

Representatives from various local and state agencies gathered in Montgomery for the Youth Crime Prevention, Intervention and Reentry Program.

Monday’s meeting comes on the heels of the recent shooting in Dadeville, Alabama where reports say four teenagers have died and 28 people were injured.

Organizer and Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell says he and others are feverishly working to create life saving programs.

Office of Violence Prevention in Montgomery Director Keith Moore says Montgomery is impacted by the Dadeville tragedy.

In February, agency officials in the youth offender sector and others discussed a general framework for the youth reentry program.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
