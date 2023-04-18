Representatives from various local and state agencies gathered in Montgomery for the Youth Crime Prevention, Intervention and Reentry Program.

Monday’s meeting comes on the heels of the recent shooting in Dadeville, Alabama where reports say four teenagers have died and 28 people were injured.

Organizer and Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell says he and others are feverishly working to create life saving programs.

Office of Violence Prevention in Montgomery Director Keith Moore says Montgomery is impacted by the Dadeville tragedy.

In February, agency officials in the youth offender sector and others discussed a general framework for the youth reentry program.