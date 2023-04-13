© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

JD High School Place of Peace

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
jd.jpg

Teachers and staff at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery now have a place of Peace…thanks to the work by the 2023 Leadership Montgomery members.

The project transformed an unused room at the high school into a “Place of Peace,” one of the organizers was Candi Doss McLeroy, Director of Operations at Brantwood Children’s Home.

Principal Desmond Mullins says it means a lot to have the teachers recognized by the community.

Items like a brand new refrigerator, flat screen television, sofa, carpet were donated by local businesses.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan