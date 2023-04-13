JD High School Place of Peace

Teachers and staff at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery now have a place of Peace…thanks to the work by the 2023 Leadership Montgomery members.

The project transformed an unused room at the high school into a “Place of Peace,” one of the organizers was Candi Doss McLeroy, Director of Operations at Brantwood Children’s Home.

Principal Desmond Mullins says it means a lot to have the teachers recognized by the community.

Items like a brand new refrigerator, flat screen television, sofa, carpet were donated by local businesses.