Alabama legislators introduce economic development bills

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a package of economic development bills that will renew and expand tax breaks and other incentives the state uses to lure industries.

The Ways and Means Education Committee approved the package of four bills that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, dubbed “the game plan” for industrial recruitment.

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate are expected to vote on the bills Thursday.

The center of the package is a bill that reauthorizes and expands the Alabama Jobs Act, which is the state’s primary industrial incentive program.

It gives tax credits for capital investments and cash rebates for job creation.

The legislation authorizes the program for another five years, and incrementally increases the cap on incentives from $350 million for 2022 to $475 million for 2027.

The program was approved in 2015 and is set to expire this year.