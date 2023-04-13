© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April is National Autism Awareness Month!
WVAS Local

Alabama legislators introduce economic development bills

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
US Capital Building
inhauscreative/Getty Images
/
http://dieterspears.com/istock/links/button_election.jpg

Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a package of economic development bills that will renew and expand tax breaks and other incentives the state uses to lure industries.

The Ways and Means Education Committee approved the package of four bills that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, dubbed “the game plan” for industrial recruitment.

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate are expected to vote on the bills Thursday.

The center of the package is a bill that reauthorizes and expands the Alabama Jobs Act, which is the state’s primary industrial incentive program.

It gives tax credits for capital investments and cash rebates for job creation.

The legislation authorizes the program for another five years, and incrementally increases the cap on incentives from $350 million for 2022 to $475 million for 2027.

The program was approved in 2015 and is set to expire this year.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan