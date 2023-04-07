© 2023 WVAS
Alabama Broadcasters Association Sales Training

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
Business and Communication students at Alabama State University learned about techniques about communication from national and regional radio and television industry giants Wednesday.

The Alabama Broadcasters Association hosted its Sales Training with guest speaker Derron Steenbergen of Swagger Institute explaining what the biggest mistake people are making.

You can learn more about the Swagger Institute online at swaggerinstitute.com.

As an added bonus, two students were awarded a $250 scholarship each.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
