Alabama Broadcasters Association Sales Training
Business and Communication students at Alabama State University learned about techniques about communication from national and regional radio and television industry giants Wednesday.
The Alabama Broadcasters Association hosted its Sales Training with guest speaker Derron Steenbergen of Swagger Institute explaining what the biggest mistake people are making.
You can learn more about the Swagger Institute online at swaggerinstitute.com.
As an added bonus, two students were awarded a $250 scholarship each.