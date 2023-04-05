Alabama Broadcasters Association Survey

The Alabama Broadcasters Association is conducting a survey to understand local media perceptions and habits. Below is a message from them:

Three things:



For those of you who contacted us to say that people were getting a message that the survey was closed...the problem was identified. The wrong message was displaying at the end. GOOD news...their responses WERE recorded. The message has been updated to thank people for completing the survey. We only have about half the responses we need. Please post one more time! We're getting NO responses from Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile areas. Please help us help you!

The ABA has contracted with the Capstone Agency at the University of Alabama to survey Alabamians about what your station means to them! Help us help you!

The agency has already completed an impartial survey through Qualtrics. Now, we want to survey your audiences. Please post the link below on your station social media accounts ASAP. We're also providing graphic options for your use or you can create your own. Links (in blue font) to the suggested graphics are included in the message from the agency below.

Here is the link you should post... just click on it!

Here is the message from the Capstone Agency:

“Thank you so much for helping us with our survey outreach! Capstone Agency at the University of Alabama is working with the Alabama Broadcasters Association to better understand Alabamians’ local media perceptions and habits. Please share the survey link and graphic that we have attached on your websites and social medias. We have included an example template with the ABA logo to show where we suggest your station’s logo could go. Please use the blank version with your logo added to it when posting. We also have a “Story” template for Instagram and Facebook, should you choose to post there.”

This is important - neither you nor your employees should complete the survey. Surveying through your station account is already going to be asking for opinions of people who are currently engaged with you. We don't want to skew our results any further. ALSO, click on the blue box at the very bottom to send us a link to your posting! We want to make sure our survey is spread out across the state.

FYI, here are the questions in the survey (dropdown, multiple choice and other replies available):

1. Survey consent

2. What is your age?

3. What is your gender?

4. What is your income range?

5. Which county in Alabama do you live in?

6. How long have you lived in the community you currently live in?

7. How well do you think each of the following organizations best serves your community?

a. Alfa Insurance

b. American Red Cross

c. BCBS

d. Regions Bank

e. Mercedes Benz US International

f. The local TV station you watch the most

g. The local radio station you listen to the most

8. How favorable is your opinion of the following local organizations and companies?

Ranking question, same choices as #7.

9. What are your top 3 sources for searching for important news about what is going on in your community (Select up to 3)?

a. Daily newspaper

b. Local radio station

c. Local TV station

d. Facebook

e. Twitter

f. Nextdoor

g. Instagram

h. Tiktok

10. Of the choices in #9, what is your TOP choice when searching for local news in your community?

11. What are your top 3 sources for finding important news when there is an emergency in your community?

Same choices as #9.

12. Of the choices in #10, what is your TOP choice when there is an emergency in your community?

13. How much time do you spend on an average weekday watching live programming from one or more local TV stations? (Such as local news, sports, weather, and morning programming)

14. How much time do you spend on an average weekend watching live programming from one or more local TV stations? (Such as local news, sports, weather, and morning programming)

15. How much time do you spend on an average weekday listening to live programming from one or more local radio stations? (Such as local news, sports, weather, and morning programming)

16. How much time do you spend on an average weekend listening to live programming from one or more local radio stations? (Such as local news, sports, weather, and morning programming)

17. What are all the ways you listen to your favorite local radio station?

(Multiple selection answer)

18. What are all the ways you watch LOCAL television programming (news, sports, weather, morning programming)? (Check all that apply.)

19. Think about the local television station you watch the most. How important is that station to the quality of life in your community?

(Sliding scale)

20. Think about the local radio station you listen to the most. How important is that station to the quality of life in your community?

(Sliding scale)