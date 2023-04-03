© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Superintendent in Central Alabama announces retirement

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT
The superintendent of a central Alabama school district announced his retirement Friday.

Autauga County Superintendent Tim Tidmore who has held the position since 2021 will stay on as a deputy superintendent to help Daniel Boyd, who was appointed to serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.

Boyd said he will not seek the position permanently.

Boyd is the former deputy state superintendent of instruction for the Alabama State Board of Education and a former Lowndes County superintendent.

The board will buy out the remainder of Tidmore’s contract, which goes through Dec. 31, according to the board’s attorney.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie Hogan
