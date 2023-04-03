HER Women's Summit

A summit called “A Day with H.E.R.: History, Evolution, & Resolve” took place Thursday at the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery.

The museum and Sweetie B’s Arms Foundation hosted the event to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Organizer Shontoria Quarles says event speakers included Shana Singleton Comedic Educator, Tabitha Isner Vice Chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, Dr. Denise Dukes-Harris, holistic life counselor and Sana Imam, entrepreneur as well as Montgomery County Commissioner Chair Isaiah Sankey.