MPD investigation homicide in East Montgomery

Montgomery Police are conducting a Homicide Investigation following the shooting death of 34-year-old Willie Gray.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road on Tuesday around 11 p.m. there Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.