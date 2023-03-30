© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

MPD investigation homicide in East Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:08 AM EDT
Caution Tape

Montgomery Police are conducting a Homicide Investigation following the shooting death of 34-year-old Willie Gray.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road on Tuesday around 11 p.m. there Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan