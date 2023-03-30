Deadly stabbing in Montgomery

A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of 42-year-old Terence Lawson.

Officials report that around 3 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1700 block of South Holt Street stabbing.

Lawson sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding this stabbing remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Secret Witness at 625-4000.