Deadly stabbing in Montgomery

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:05 AM EDT
A homicide investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of 42-year-old Terence Lawson.

Officials report that around 3 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1700 block of South Holt Street stabbing.

Lawson sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding this stabbing remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Secret Witness at 625-4000.

