Gardening program at Lanier High School

Montgomery’s Lanier High School science students attended a gardening session by an Expert gardener, Dr. Minetta Hare Tuesday. The event was organized by the schools Science Department Chair Derrick Lovett and the school's PTA President, Cubie Ray Hayes.

Students and their parents gathered in the school's library to learn about gardening and sustainability.

Yolanda Huntley, Media Specialist and one of the organizers; says the event also exposed students to new careers.

Huntley says there are plans to create a larger garden in the back of the school that will eventually serve the surrounding community.