Alabama State University to host job fair

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
ASU

Alabama State University’s Office of Career Services will host an in-person Career and Job Fair on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Nearly 90 companies will be looking to hire both full and part-time employees, as well as interns.

ASU Director of Career Services Dr. Sabrina Crowder says "at ASU and within our office, we have a commitment to President Ross's ideal of CommUniversity, which is giving back and helping others outside of the campus."

The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.

The job fair will be located at the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

It is free and open to the public.

