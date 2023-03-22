© 2023 WVAS
Montgomery man arrested for machete attack

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
A Montgomery man is accused of using a machete in an attack. Montgomery Police have arrested 41-year-old Timothy Palmer and charged him with assault second degree.

According to reports, Palmer struck the victim in the head with a machete, causing a huge gash.

The incident took place on March 10, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 7th Street in Montgomery.

Police have not released a motive. Palmer is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bail of $15,000.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
