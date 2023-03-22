Montgomery man arrested for machete attack

A Montgomery man is accused of using a machete in an attack. Montgomery Police have arrested 41-year-old Timothy Palmer and charged him with assault second degree.

According to reports, Palmer struck the victim in the head with a machete, causing a huge gash.

The incident took place on March 10, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 7th Street in Montgomery.

Police have not released a motive. Palmer is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a bail of $15,000.