Missing Prattville teen found safe

A missing Prattville teenager has been found safe.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine was found safe in Montgomery.

The teen is back with her family.

Officials say Turrentine was last seen on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Prattville, Alabama. She was reported missing on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. CrimeStoppers send out a big thank you to the community for quickly spreading the word regarding this missing/runaway juvenile investigation.