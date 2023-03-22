© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Missing Prattville teen found safe

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT


A missing Prattville teenager has been found safe.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine was found safe in Montgomery.

The teen is back with her family.

Officials say Turrentine was last seen on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Prattville, Alabama. She was reported missing on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. CrimeStoppers send out a big thank you to the community for quickly spreading the word regarding this missing/runaway juvenile investigation.

Melanie Hogan
