© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Woman rescued from vehicle in pond

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
montgomery fire department.jpg

A local news outlet is reporting three Montgomery officers are being praised for their efforts in saving a woman’s life Friday.

Reports say around 11 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Narrow Lane Road to a report of a vehicle in a pond.

That’s where the officers sprang into action rescuing the woman from the vehicle that emerged in water.

The identity of the woman has not been made public.

She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan