Woman rescued from vehicle in pond

A local news outlet is reporting three Montgomery officers are being praised for their efforts in saving a woman’s life Friday.

Reports say around 11 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Narrow Lane Road to a report of a vehicle in a pond.

That’s where the officers sprang into action rescuing the woman from the vehicle that emerged in water.

The identity of the woman has not been made public.

She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.