Shooting in south Montgomery

A Homicide Investigation is taking place in Montgomery following the death of 43-year-old Darius Mitchell.

Authorities report on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at about 8 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5900 block of Welbourne Place in reference to a subject shot.

Mitchell was found with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.