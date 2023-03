The U-S Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a two-day Benefits and Hiring Fair at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

Lauren Cox, Assistant Director of the Montgomery Regional Benefits Office says dozens of vendors are participating. Cox says the fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Benefits and Hiring Fair is part of the Alabama economic development initiatives 2023.