Food drive in Newtown community

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
Area community leader, Commander Fred Williams and the American Legions Charles L Martin, Post 1948 have teamed up with other organizations like, “Help a Brother Out foundation” to host a feeding event in Montgomery on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Williams says a truckload of meat, vegetables, dry goods and more will be distributed on Friday March 17th at the New Town Community Center.

The center is located at 1765 North Decatur Street

The event starts at 10 a.m.

Williams credits the support of sponsors including Montgomery County Commission Vice Chair Isaiah Sankey.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
