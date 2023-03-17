Food drive in Newtown community

Area community leader, Commander Fred Williams and the American Legions Charles L Martin, Post 1948 have teamed up with other organizations like, “Help a Brother Out foundation” to host a feeding event in Montgomery on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Williams says a truckload of meat, vegetables, dry goods and more will be distributed on Friday March 17th at the New Town Community Center.

The center is located at 1765 North Decatur Street

The event starts at 10 a.m.

Williams credits the support of sponsors including Montgomery County Commission Vice Chair Isaiah Sankey.