Alabama lawmakers approve spending on ARPA funds

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Alabama Capitol

Alabama lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a spending plan to use $1 billion in federal coronavirus funds largely on broadband expansion, water and sewer infrastructure and reimbursements to healthcare providers.

Senators voted 29-3 to approve the House-passed bill after adding language to allow local governments to use a portion of the money for stormwater projects to combat urban flooding.

The House agreed to go along with Senate changes, and the bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

