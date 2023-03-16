Equal Justice Initiative offers scholarships to MPS Seniors

Montgomery high school seniors will soon have a chance to earn a scholarship worth $10,000 from the Equal Justice Initiative.

EJI and Montgomery Public Schools announced Tuesday the scholarships will be awarded over the next three years.

School officials will identify “Legacy Scholars” to receive the scholarship.

Awards will be given at graduation beginning this May.

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson says “We are very excited to support the dreams of area students who are working hard and aspire to succeed.”

Plans are in the works to provide more scholarships to students who participate in essay contests associated with the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.