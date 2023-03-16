© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Equal Justice Initiative offers scholarships to MPS Seniors

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
MPS

Montgomery high school seniors will soon have a chance to earn a scholarship worth $10,000 from the Equal Justice Initiative.

EJI and Montgomery Public Schools announced Tuesday the scholarships will be awarded over the next three years.

School officials will identify “Legacy Scholars” to receive the scholarship.

Awards will be given at graduation beginning this May.

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson says “We are very excited to support the dreams of area students who are working hard and aspire to succeed.”

Plans are in the works to provide more scholarships to students who participate in essay contests associated with the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
