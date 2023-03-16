© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

ASU to launch Hornet Nest Reading Club

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
ASU

The virtual launch of Alabama State University’s Hornet Nest Reading Club will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

ASU Reading Instructor Dr. Cynthia Steele and Faculty member Sondra Obas are the creators of the reading club.

The duo says reading helps students with comprehension, emotional intelligence and more.

The book club will meet by Zoom to discuss the first book titled, “Unashamed” by Lecrae Moore. You can sign-up by emailing Dr. Cynthia Steele at csteele@alasu.edu or Sondra Obas at sobas@alasu.edu.

Students, faculty and staff can find the book at the Levi Watkins Learning Center on campus; hard copies and e-copies are available for checkout of Lecrae’s book.

Melanie Hogan
