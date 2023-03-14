© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Maxwell Air Force Base hosting “Operation Welcome Home”

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
OIP (11).jpg

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery is hosting “Operation Welcome Home” with a series of events.

The program dates back to 1973, when efforts were made to bring 591 American Prisoners of war back to the United States. Nearly 50 POWs arrived at Maxwell between Feb.14th and April first and were reunited with their families.

Mark Gaston is the Maxwell’s 42nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Chief who says over the weekend, the Wing organized a motorcycle ride escorting the Traveling American Veterans Wall from Prattville, Alabama to Maxwell Air Force Base.

Gaston says you can learn more about this week’s events by going to the Maxwell Air Force Base Website.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
