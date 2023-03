A homicide investigation is being conducted into the shooting death of a 32 year-old Montgomery man.

Authorities say the body of Reginald Neal was discovered on Monday, March 6th about 11:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Ann Street.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or MPD at 625-2831.