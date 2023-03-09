Alabama to spend relief funds

Alabama will spend the remaining $1 billion of its pandemic relief funds largely on a mixture of water and sewer infrastructure, broadband expansion and healthcare reimbursements, under a bill introduced Wednesday.

Lawmakers began a special session on how to use the state’s remaining $1.06 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They are also considering separate legislation to use $60 million from the current budget surplus to finish repaying money borrowed a decade ago during a budget shortfall.

The final pandemic relief spending bill continues an emphasis on infrastructure projects such as water and sewer lines.