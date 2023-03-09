© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Alabama to spend relief funds

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
Alabama Capitol

Alabama will spend the remaining $1 billion of its pandemic relief funds largely on a mixture of water and sewer infrastructure, broadband expansion and healthcare reimbursements, under a bill introduced Wednesday.

Lawmakers began a special session on how to use the state’s remaining $1.06 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

They are also considering separate legislation to use $60 million from the current budget surplus to finish repaying money borrowed a decade ago during a budget shortfall.

The final pandemic relief spending bill continues an emphasis on infrastructure projects such as water and sewer lines.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan