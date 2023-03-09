© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Alabama Lawmakers to vote on Spending Plan

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced a spending plan to use the state’s one billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds on water and sewer infrastructure, broadband expansion, health care reimbursements and other projects.

The House Ways and Means General Fund Committee approved the legislation with one dissenting vote. It now moves to the full House of Representatives where lawmakers plan to vote on it Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Rex Reynolds of Huntsville, the bill’s sponsor, said he has multiple meetings with House members about the plan.

Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney voted against the bill after saying he had some unanswered questions including if lawmakers will have adequate oversight of the spending.

The spending plan directs pots of money to state agencies, such as the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, and other entities to distribute for the allotted purposes.

Melanie Hogan
