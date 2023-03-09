© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

Alabama abortion ban

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST
markus-winkler-k_Am9hKISLM-unsplash.jpg

Alabama’s abortion ban allows no exemptions for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. Democrats in the Alabama Legislature are seeking to change that; Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, filed legislation Tuesday to allow exemptions for rape and incest.

Similar legislation is planned in the Alabama House of Representatives to repeal the ban or add exemptions.

Alabama lawmakers in 2019 approved a near-total abortion ban, but it did not take effect until this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, the decision that had guaranteed the nationwide right to an abortion.

A federal judge soon after lifted the injunction that had blocked the Alabama ban.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan