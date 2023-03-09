Alabama abortion ban

Alabama’s abortion ban allows no exemptions for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. Democrats in the Alabama Legislature are seeking to change that; Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, filed legislation Tuesday to allow exemptions for rape and incest.

Similar legislation is planned in the Alabama House of Representatives to repeal the ban or add exemptions.

Alabama lawmakers in 2019 approved a near-total abortion ban, but it did not take effect until this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, the decision that had guaranteed the nationwide right to an abortion.

A federal judge soon after lifted the injunction that had blocked the Alabama ban.