58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
The 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama has ended with thousands of people marching on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, some locked arm in arm with President Joe Biden.
WVAS News spoke to participants from around the country about the importance of voting including Lynn Whitfield, Senior Attorney for the Transformative Justice Coalition. The coalition is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group with 85 percent of cases connected to voting rights advocacy.