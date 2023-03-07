© 2023 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Local

58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
two-minute-warning
Spider Martin/Courtesy Tracy Martin
/
Spider Martin's most well-known photograph, Two Minute Warning, shows marchers facing a line of state troopers in Selma moments before police beat the protestors on March 7, 1965. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

The 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama has ended with thousands of people marching on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, some locked arm in arm with President Joe Biden.

WVAS News spoke to participants from around the country about the importance of voting including Lynn Whitfield, Senior Attorney for the Transformative Justice Coalition. The coalition is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group with 85 percent of cases connected to voting rights advocacy.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan