Montgomery Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in Montgomery following the death of 26-year-old Fredrikis Heard.

On Thursday around 12:45 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue where Heard was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Heard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.