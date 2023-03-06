Missing Lowndes County Man

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a 32-year-old man missing since February.

Authorities say Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on Wednesday, February 15th in the area of Hayneville, Alabama but is known to frequent Montgomery.

Investigators say McCall, who suffers from a mental health condition, is described as a black male, standing 6’4” and weighing about 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael McCall Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.