FEMA Rental Assistance still available

FEMA is continuing to offer rental assistance for those impacted by the Jan.12, 2023 severe storms in Alabama.

Residents in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Morgan, Mobile, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply.

FEMA media specialist, Larissa Hale says residents who have registered and have already received initial assistance should apply for the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

To request this form, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.