trumpet.jpg
WVAS Local

MPD Homicide Investigation

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
crime-scene-g4592e0a40_1280.png

A homicide investigation is underway in Montgomery following the death of 26-year-old Fredrikis Heard.

On Thursday around 12:45 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue where Heard was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Heard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
