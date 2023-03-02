© 2023 WVAS
Lowndes County man reported missing

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
news.jpg

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a 32-year-old man missing since February.

Authorities say Michael McCall Jr. was last seen on Wednesday, February 15th in the area of Hayneville, Alabama but is known to frequent Montgomery.

Investigators say McCall, who suffers from a mental health condition, is described as a black male, standing 6’4” and weighing about 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael McCall Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
