Local nonprofit to host Kickball Tournament

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
Candi Doss-McLeroy
The Third Annual Kicking for Change, Kickball Tournament will be taking place this weekend in Montgomery.

The fundraising event will benefit the Brantwood Children’s Home and is hosted by the Montgomery Biscuits.

Children’s home Director Gerald Jones says everyone is invited to attend…

Admission to the event is 10 dollars for adults and five dollars for children 5-9 years old. Children under five are free.

To participate in the tournament as a player is $40 dollars and $350 per team.

The event will take place at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery. More information can be found by calling 265-0784.

Melanie Hogan
