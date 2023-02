Renters have rights! Two local elected officials hosted their “Tenants’ Right Legal Clinic” yesterday in Montgomery.

State Representative Phil Ensler and Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell hosted the free workshop.

Mitchell says the legal clinic will provide resources and information to both renters and landlords; for example, current state laws.

The free workshop took place at 5:30 p.m. at True Divine Church at 4520 Virginia Loop Road.