Congresswoman Terri Sewell is sponsoring the Disaster Assistance Resource Fair on Thursday, February 23, 2023 for residents of Selma, Alabama impacted by the January 12th tornadoes.

Sewell, a native of Selma says there is millions of dollars’ worth of rental assistance and help available.

Representatives from Alfa Insurance, Black Belt Community and FEMA will be participating.

The resource fair begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.