Business of Farming Workshop

The Business of Farming FSA Workshop will be taking place at Alabama State University this week.

The hybrid workshop is sponsored by ASU’s Small Business Development Center and the Dubois Institute.

New and experienced Farmers, ranchers and veterans are invited to attend in person or virtually by Zoom.

Topics include Heir property, computerized record keeping and Agri-economics; participants will learn about resources and tools to help build their farm business.

The event will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 9am - 2pm at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome Banquet Room.

This program is made possible in part through funding by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.