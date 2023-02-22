© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Business of Farming Workshop

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
pexels-nicolas-veithen-1719669.jpg

The Business of Farming FSA Workshop will be taking place at Alabama State University this week.

The hybrid workshop is sponsored by ASU’s Small Business Development Center and the Dubois Institute.

New and experienced Farmers, ranchers and veterans are invited to attend in person or virtually by Zoom.

Topics include Heir property, computerized record keeping and Agri-economics; participants will learn about resources and tools to help build their farm business.

The event will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 9am - 2pm at ASU’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome Banquet Room.

This program is made possible in part through funding by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
