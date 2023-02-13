Missing teen in Thorsby

The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson was last seen on Feb. 9th around 3 p.m. Robinson is described as a white female, 5′2″, 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby.

Police believe Robinson is traveling with Jairo Carrillo, a Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 20.

Police believe the pair are in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX.

Authorities say Robinson and Carrillo may be trying to cross the state line.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511 or call 911.