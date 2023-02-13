© 2023 WVAS
WVAS Local

Missing teen in Thorsby

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
pexels-pixabay-532001 (1).jpg

The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say 14-year-old Kaitlin Larae Robinson was last seen on Feb. 9th around 3 p.m. Robinson is described as a white female, 5′2″, 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green shorts, a black shirt, and white shoes in Thorsby.

Police believe Robinson is traveling with Jairo Carrillo, a Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 20.

Police believe the pair are in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows bearing Alabama tag number 7A018NX.

Authorities say Robinson and Carrillo may be trying to cross the state line.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson, contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511 or call 911.

Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
