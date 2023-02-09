© 2023 WVAS
Opelika man faces sex abuse charges

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST
arrest

An Opelika man is facing sex abuse charges according to Auburn Police.

Officials report 37-year-old Antonio Simeon Flowers is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

The alleged victim reported being “forcibly” subjected to sexual contact on Dec. 14, 2022 near the 200 block of Beard-Eaves Court which is located on the campus of Auburn University.

The alleged victim reported the incident on Feb. 2, 2023. Flowers was arrested in Feb. 3, 2023.

Authorities say Flowers knew the victim and the incident was deliberate. Flowers is being held in the Lee County Jail. His bond is set at $20,000.

