WVAS Local

Local church provides aid to Selma

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
Residents in Selma are getting help from a number of individuals and organizations including the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Montgomery.

The church’s Beacon Center is providing meat, vegetables, fruits and pantry items to Selma’s residents affected by the recent tornadoes.

Senior Pastor Richard Williams says the church’s Beacon Center mission is to serve until the need is met.

You can find more information about the church, its Beacon Center and donating/volunteering at info@metromgm.org. The church’s number is (334) 263-0950.

Melanie Hogan
