A homicide investigation is being conducted in the death of a 29-year-old Auburn man found in Montgomery.

Montgomery Police report the body of 29-year-old Quayshon Williams was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound on Monday around 3:55 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Authorities charged 21-year-old Jaleel Foster from Millbrook, Alabama, with Capital Murder.

Foster was identified as the suspect, taken into custody and is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.